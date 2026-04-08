Steel Sector Must Shift To Circular Economy Based Growth Model, Says Minister

MENAFN - KNN India)The steel sector must reimagine its growth path and move to a model based on circular economy and green decarbonization, said Minister of Steel & Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy.

While inaugurating a workshop in New Delhi, the minister called for transforming ideas into implementation and research into results.

The Steel Research & Technology Mission of India (SRTMI), a joint initiative of the Ministry of Steel and major Indian steel players organized the high-level workshop titled“SRTMI R&D Connect: From Ideas to Industrial Impact”.

Representatives from the steel industry, academic institutions, research organisations, and startups participated in the workshop.

"By empowering our startups and prioritizing indigenous technology, we are not just producing steel; we are forging a modern, sustainable, and Atmanirbhar industry that stands as a global benchmark for excellence," Kumaraswamy said.

Steel Secretary Sandeep Poundrik highlighted India's growth trajectory in the global context.“While the global steel landscape faces contraction, India remains a key growth driver. This presents both an opportunity and responsibility to lead through innovation,” he said, stressing the need for sustained investment in research and development.

SRTMI President and SAIL Director (Mines) M.R. Gupta underlined the importance of a mission-mode approach.“Our focus is on faster technology development, pilot-scale validation, and accelerated commercialisation to enhance productivity and sustainability,” he said.

The workshop featured technical sessions on operational efficiency, circular economy practices, decarbonisation, and legal and policy frameworks. A startup pitch session showcased solutions in process optimisation, digitalisation, waste utilisation, and advanced materials. Leading companies also presented industry-driven problem statements aligned with green steel and resource efficiency goals.

An interactive segment enabled the Minister and senior officials to engage with students, researchers, and startups presenting their innovations through poster sessions. The event concluded with a panel discussion and knowledge-sharing sessions.

The Ministry of Steel in a press release said the workshop aimed to bridge the gap between research and industrial application, while strengthening the R&D ecosystem.



(KNN Bureau)

