SC Directs Sealing Of 44 Illegal Properties In Meerut, Slams Officer For Defiance

MENAFN - KNN India)In Meerut, the Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the immediate sealing of 44 properties after finding that residential plots had been illegally converted into commercial establishments, including schools and hospitals, many of which were operating without approved building plans or basic fire safety measures.

A bench of Justices J.B. Pardiwala and K.V. Viswanathan expressed strong disapproval of the conduct of former Meerut Divisional Commissioner Rishikesh Bhaskar Yashod. The officer had earlier issued an order halting demolitions in the Central Market area, citing public opposition and a proposed amendment to grant 'market street' status.

The bench questioned the authority under which such an order was passed, noting it directly contradicted earlier court directions.

The Court termed the action as "absolute defiance of the orders passed by this Court," and stressed that public officials are duty-bound to uphold the rule of law, regardless of public pressure.

Concerns Over Safety and Compliance

All the plots were originally allotted for residential use. Over time, while some had houses built on them, additional constructions were carried out to convert these properties for commercial purposes.

The bench noted,“It is not in dispute that no plans for the additional constructions were sanctioned, no permission was obtained and at the same time, nobody paid heed to all these unauthorised constructions.”

The Court highlighted serious concerns over schools and hospitals functioning within these illegal structures. It questioned how such establishments obtained electricity connections and operational permissions without legal building status or compliance with fire safety norms.

Particular concern was raised for nursery schools and patients, with the Court noting that vulnerable groups were being exposed to significant risks due to the lack of safety infrastructure.

Accountability of Authorities

The bench also questioned the role of banks that had entered into lease agreements for these properties without verifying their legal status. It held state authorities accountable for allowing such operations and emphasised,“State authorities will be held personally responsible for the same and they will be accountable for such untoward incidents.”

“Whether the patients are to be relocated at any other hospital, it will be the responsibility of the State. In the same manner, if the students are to be readmitted in any other school, that shall be the responsibility of the State,” the court directed.

Industry Opinion

Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME) has termed the current demolition drive in Meerut a sad commentary on the city planning in the State.

Dinesh Singhal, Past President, FISME, said,“Migration in the search for livelihoods have expanded cities but due to little proactive effort to create adequate, legally designated commercial spaces, small businesses emerged organically to serve citizens-often with no viable alternative locations.”

“Today, these enterprises sustain thousands of livelihoods, pay taxes, and support the most vulnerable sections of society. Bulldozing them is not only economically counterproductive but also deeply inhumane,” he added.

Singhal emphasised,“The pragmatic solution lies in regularisation-rationalising land use and integrating these establishments into the formal system, much like policy approaches adopted in Delhi. Enforcement must be balanced with economic sensitivity and humane governance.”

(KNN Bureau)

