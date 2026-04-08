Peptech Biosciences Ltd. Announces CIBRC Registration Of Bacillus Thuringiensis Kurstaki (BTK) 10% WSL

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Peptech Biosciences Ltd., a leading B2B manufacturer of agricultural biological solutions, has announced the successful CIBRC registration of its microbial insecticide Bacillus thuringiensis var. kurstaki (BTK) 10% WSL.

PBL has received CIBRC registration for its NBAIR technology-based Bacillus thuringiensis var. kurstaki 10% WSL Bio-Pesticide

This development marks an important step in expanding the company's biological crop protection portfolio, especially for the management of key lepidopteran pests such as Helicoverpa armigera in crops like red gram.

The newly registered formulation is developed using NBAIR-associated BTK technology, focusing on selected indigenous strains of Bacillus thuringiensis. The product is designed to deliver targeted larval control by acting specifically on the digestive system of caterpillar pests, reducing feeding damage and improving crop protection outcomes.

Mr. Suresh Chand Singla, Managing Director, Peptech Biosciences Limited

Commenting on the development, Mr. Suresh Chand Singla, Managing Director, Peptech Biosciences Limited, said, "This registration marks an important milestone for Peptech Biosciences as we continue to expand our portfolio of biological crop protection solutions. This product plays a crucial role in promoting sustainable agriculture while helping farmers effectively manage key pests."

The introduction of BTK 10% WSL aligns with the growing demand for residue-conscious and environmentally compatible crop protection solutions. As regulatory pressure and market expectations shift toward safer inputs, biological insecticides are becoming an essential part of integrated pest management programs. This product offers farmers a targeted biological approach to pest control and can be integrated into modern crop protection programs, including integrated pest management (IPM) strategies.

The company has already expanded its manufacturing facility to strengthen research and production of BtK. It has also expressed openness to P2P partnership proposals for this product, creating opportunities for collaboration with agri-input companies seeking to expand their biological product portfolios.

Peptech Biosciences Ltd. (a part of Titan Biotech Ltd. group) is a rapidly growing B2B agri-biotech company specializing in research-driven crop solutions. The company partners with medium- and large-sized agricultural brands, providing them with high-quality biological crop protection & nutrition products. With a strong emphasis on innovation and sustainability, Peptech Biosciences offers an extensive portfolio that includes Bio-Fertilizers, Bio-Stimulants, Bio-Pesticides, Plant Growth Regulators solutions. Along with Bacillus thuringiensis, the company's Bio-pesticide range also includes Bacillus subtilis, Metarhizium anisopliae, Beauveria bassiana, Verticillium chlamydosporium, and Verticillium lecanii, all of which are registered and field tested in various markets. The company is also a reliable manufacturing partner for leading agricultural brands worldwide, exporting to more than 25 countries. Its state-of-the-art, fully mechanized manufacturing facilities ensure precision and quality, while a dedicated team of scientists works on pioneering advancements to meet the evolving needs of the agriculture industry. With over 300 product registrations under CIBRC, 70 under FCO, 18 potential state permissions, and several registrations outside India, Peptech Biosciences Ltd. stands as a trusted partner for agricultural brands worldwide.

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