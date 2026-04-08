S.L. Raheja Hospital, Mahim-A Fortis Associate Hosts Landmark 'India EUS Summit 2026', Witnesses Strong Global Participation

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India S.L. Raheja Hospital, Mahim-A Fortis Associate successfully hosted the 'India EUS Summit 2026', on April 4th & 5th 2026 in Mumbai, bringing together leading gastroenterologists and experts in endoscopy experts from across the globe. The summit witnessed excellent participation as 392 delegates from 14 different countries (USA, France, Italy as well as other countries) joined-in, further demonstrating their expanding global presence in advanced endoscopic care.

(R) S.L. Raheja Hospital Mumbai-A Fortis Associate's Dr Kunal Punamiya & Dr Vinay Dhir receive 'WEO Expert Training Centre' certification at India EUS Summit 2026 hosted in Mumbai

One of the most significant events of the summit was the demonstration of 20 complex Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) procedures, transmitted live from the hospital's state-of-the-art endoscopy rooms of the hospital, which are equipped with the latest technology for conducting such endoscopic procedures. The two-day program also included didactic lectures by national & international experts, EUS Magic Box and other models for allowing hands-on training.

Commenting on the success of the summit , Dr Vinay Dhir, Director – Dept. of Gastroenterology, IDL Care, S.L. Raheja Hospital, Mahim - A Fortis Associate and Course Chairperson for India EUS Summit 2026 stated,“The 'India EUS Summit 2026' exemplifies our dedication to achieving superior endoscopy through education and practical training. Not only does it contribute to the enhancement of the clinical practice but also helps establish India as a center for high-level gastroenterological training.”

Dr. Kunal Punamiya, CEO, S.L. Raheja Hospital, Mahim – A Fortis Associate, added, "The hosting of such a global event reflects our mission of nurturing innovation, collaboration, and excellence in clinical practice. The involvement of several nations and the success of the live demonstrations reaffirm our dedication to providing excellent healthcare and education."

The Institute of Digestive & Liver Care at S.L. Raheja Hospital, Mahim – A Fortis Associate, led by Dr. Vinay Dhir, Director of Gastroenterology, was awarded the prestigious WEO Expert Training Centre certification by the World Endoscopy Organization at the India EUS Summit 2026. The award was received by Dr. Kunal Punamiya, CEO, and Dr. Vinay Dhir, marking a significant milestone for the institution.

Notably, only 40 centres globally have received this distinction, making S.L. Raheja Hospital the first in Mumbai to be recognized as a WEO Expert Training Centre. As part of this achievement, the centre will also serve as a training hub for doctors from countries across Africa, further strengthening global collaboration and advancing expertise in endoscopic care.



The successful conduct of the summit was made possible by the dedication and teamwork of the senior doctors and clinical staff at S.L. Raheja Hospital. This milestone further strengthens the hospital's reputation as a pioneer in gastroenterology and endoscopy.

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