Spain Culture Minister Rejects Basque Request To Loan Picasso's Guernica

MENAFN - USA Art News) Spain Rejects Basque Request to Loan Picasso's Guernica to Bilbao

Spain's culture minister has refused a request to send Pablo Picasso's Guernica to the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao, closing off at least one round of a debate that has shadowed the painting for years. Ernest Urtasun said the government would not approve the temporary transfer, citing expert reports that advise against moving the work because of conservation risks.

The request came from the Basque regional government, which asked Spain's Ministry of Culture for permission to borrow the 1937 canvas. During a Senate oversight session on Tuesday, Urtasun told Basque National Party senator Igotz López that he would not authorize the move. He said he understood the sensitivity of the issue, given the painting's connection to Gernika and the suffering it represents, but argued that preservation had to take priority.

“We are talking about a work linked to the memory of Gernika and the pain it symbolizes,” Urtasun said.“My obligation is to guarantee access to culture and also to safeguard our heritage.” He added that the experts who have cared for the painting for 30 years had issued clear warnings about the risks of transport.

López pushed back, saying the Basque government already knows the Reina Sofía's condition report and is instead seeking an independent feasibility study on how the work might be moved safely to Bilbao. He also rejected the suggestion that the museum's standing depends on the painting alone.

The Basque government said it is still waiting for a formal response from Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, apparently treating Urtasun's remarks as insufficient. On the same day, a spokesperson for Catalonia's government supported the transfer, calling it“not only culturally sound but a democratic duty.”

The request is not new. The Basque government has pressed for Guernica before, including around the opening of the Guggenheim Bilbao in 1997. Barcelona made a similar appeal in 1992, and neither succeeded.

Picasso painted Guernica in Paris over five or six weeks. The monumental canvas measures 11 feet 5 inches by 25 feet 6 inches. It was first shown at the 1937 World's Fair, then toured Europe and the United States. In 1939, it went on long-term view at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, where Picasso stipulated it should not return to Spain until democracy was restored. After the Franco dictatorship ended in 1975, MoMA transferred the painting to Spain in 1981. It first went to the Prado and then, in 1992, to the Reina Sofía, where it has remained ever since.