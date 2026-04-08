Missionirnewsbreaks Greenland Energy Company (NASDAQ: GLND) Marks Nasdaq Debut With Opening Bell Ceremony

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Greenland Energy (NASDAQ: GLND)visited the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square to celebrate its recent public listing, with CEO Robert Price, Executive Chairman Larry G. Swets, Jr., and Executive Advisor Joe Moglia ringing the Opening Bell. The milestone highlights the company's focus on advancing hydrocarbon exploration in Greenland's Jameson Land Basin, a large-scale, underexplored asset believed to represent a significant new onshore energy opportunity. In a recent interview, Price pointed to near-term momentum, including plans to drill two initial wells in 2026 following extensive logistical preparation, noting the basin spans roughly 2 million acres with multiple identified targets supported by legacy seismic data and modern reprocessing, positioning the company to initiate its first exploration campaign.

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About Greenland Energy Company

Greenland Energy Company (NASDAQ: GLND) is an energy exploration company focused on responsibly developing Greenland's hydrocarbon resources, with an emphasis on the Jameson Land Basin. It aims to advance oil and gas exploration and create a publicly traded platform for Arctic energy development.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to GLND are available in the company's newsroom at

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