Factors That Could Drive Silver Markets In The Near Term
There is a potent mix of factors currently influencing the price of silver and any change to one of those factors is likely to have an outsized effect on prices. Everything is in flux, so it is advisable to keep a close eye on things and avoid making a rash decision. For entities like New Pacific Metals Corp. (NYSE American: NEWP) (TSX: NUAG) with a longer term view on things, the current swings in prices may...
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