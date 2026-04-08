Factors That Could Drive Silver Markets In The Near Term

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Now that the Easter holiday is behind us, many investors are wondering which price direction silver is going to take over the coming weeks. Such a query is valid given the somewhat erratic way in which the price of this metal has been moving lately. We explore some of the drivers that are exerting an influence on silver prices and could continue to do so.

There is a potent mix of factors currently influencing the price of silver and any change to one of those factors is likely to have an outsized effect on prices. Everything is in flux, so it is advisable to keep a close eye on things and avoid making a rash decision. For entities like New Pacific Metals Corp. (NYSE American: NEWP) (TSX: NUAG) with a longer term view on things, the current swings in prices may...

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