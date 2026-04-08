Jordan Condemns Israeli Attack On Lebanon, Calls For Immediate Ceasefire

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 8 (Petra) -- Jordan on Wednesday condemned the Israeli attack on Lebanon and the targeting of civilians, labeling the attacks as a flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law, an infringement of Lebanon's sovereignty, and a dangerous escalation that risks further heightening regional tensions.In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, the kingdom called for an immediate halt to the aggression. It stressed the necessity of adhering to the ceasefire agreement reached on Nov. 27, 2024.The ministry urged all parties to commit fully to United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, which outlines the framework for a cessation of hostilities and the restoration of Lebanese state authority.Jordan reaffirmed its absolute support for Lebanon's security, sovereignty, and the safety of its citizens. The statement backed the Lebanese government's efforts to assert control over all national territory, to reactivate its state institutions, and to ensure that all weaponry remains exclusively under the state's control.The ministry further called on the international community to assume its responsibilities and take a firm stance to compel Israel to end its violations, respect international humanitarian law, and cease all attacks on Lebanese soil.