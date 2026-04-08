403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Survey: Satisfaction Rates Among Jordanians With Digital Government Services High
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, April 8 (Petra) – A public opinion survey conducted by Namaa Centre for Consulting in February, based on a national sample of 1,834 respondents, found relatively high levels of satisfaction with digital government services in Jordan, particularly among users of the Sanad application.
The survey showed that 50.3% of Jordanian adults use the Sanad app: 14.2% regularly, 21.3% occasionally and 15% rarely, while 49.2% reported never using it.
Among users, satisfaction rates were high across several indicators, reaching 85.2% for electronic payment services, 82.8% for ease of use, 82.4% for cybersecurity, 80.6% for service quality, 80.4% for service variety and 80.3% for processing speed.
Overall, 83.5% of respondents said digital services helped speed up transactions, while 54% believed they reduced favoritism and 48.2% said they contributed to combating corruption.
The survey noted a four-percentage-point increase in these perceptions among Sanad users, indicating a positive link between service quality and usage.
Regarding further digitisation, 43.5% of respondents said most or all government services are already available through Sanad, while 28.3% were unsure.
Others called for expanding digital services, particularly in traffic management (28.2%), civil status services (6.3%) and healthcare services (5.4%).
The survey examined public opinion on a government proposal to extend the weekend for public sector employees to three days. It found that 38.4% of Jordanians support the proposal, with 48.5% of supporters citing improved rest and productivity.
Another 14.5% pointed to reduced transport costs and opportunities for additional income, while 12.2% said it would allow more family time.
In contrast, 53% opposed the proposal. Among them, 34.2% said longer working hours would reduce productivity, 27.4% expressed concern about economic impacts, and 21% warned it could disrupt public services and delay transactions.
Amman, April 8 (Petra) – A public opinion survey conducted by Namaa Centre for Consulting in February, based on a national sample of 1,834 respondents, found relatively high levels of satisfaction with digital government services in Jordan, particularly among users of the Sanad application.
The survey showed that 50.3% of Jordanian adults use the Sanad app: 14.2% regularly, 21.3% occasionally and 15% rarely, while 49.2% reported never using it.
Among users, satisfaction rates were high across several indicators, reaching 85.2% for electronic payment services, 82.8% for ease of use, 82.4% for cybersecurity, 80.6% for service quality, 80.4% for service variety and 80.3% for processing speed.
Overall, 83.5% of respondents said digital services helped speed up transactions, while 54% believed they reduced favoritism and 48.2% said they contributed to combating corruption.
The survey noted a four-percentage-point increase in these perceptions among Sanad users, indicating a positive link between service quality and usage.
Regarding further digitisation, 43.5% of respondents said most or all government services are already available through Sanad, while 28.3% were unsure.
Others called for expanding digital services, particularly in traffic management (28.2%), civil status services (6.3%) and healthcare services (5.4%).
The survey examined public opinion on a government proposal to extend the weekend for public sector employees to three days. It found that 38.4% of Jordanians support the proposal, with 48.5% of supporters citing improved rest and productivity.
Another 14.5% pointed to reduced transport costs and opportunities for additional income, while 12.2% said it would allow more family time.
In contrast, 53% opposed the proposal. Among them, 34.2% said longer working hours would reduce productivity, 27.4% expressed concern about economic impacts, and 21% warned it could disrupt public services and delay transactions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment