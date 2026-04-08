Survey: Satisfaction Rates Among Jordanians With Digital Government Services High

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 8 (Petra) – A public opinion survey conducted by Namaa Centre for Consulting in February, based on a national sample of 1,834 respondents, found relatively high levels of satisfaction with digital government services in Jordan, particularly among users of the Sanad application.The survey showed that 50.3% of Jordanian adults use the Sanad app: 14.2% regularly, 21.3% occasionally and 15% rarely, while 49.2% reported never using it.Among users, satisfaction rates were high across several indicators, reaching 85.2% for electronic payment services, 82.8% for ease of use, 82.4% for cybersecurity, 80.6% for service quality, 80.4% for service variety and 80.3% for processing speed.Overall, 83.5% of respondents said digital services helped speed up transactions, while 54% believed they reduced favoritism and 48.2% said they contributed to combating corruption.The survey noted a four-percentage-point increase in these perceptions among Sanad users, indicating a positive link between service quality and usage.Regarding further digitisation, 43.5% of respondents said most or all government services are already available through Sanad, while 28.3% were unsure.Others called for expanding digital services, particularly in traffic management (28.2%), civil status services (6.3%) and healthcare services (5.4%).The survey examined public opinion on a government proposal to extend the weekend for public sector employees to three days. It found that 38.4% of Jordanians support the proposal, with 48.5% of supporters citing improved rest and productivity.Another 14.5% pointed to reduced transport costs and opportunities for additional income, while 12.2% said it would allow more family time.In contrast, 53% opposed the proposal. Among them, 34.2% said longer working hours would reduce productivity, 27.4% expressed concern about economic impacts, and 21% warned it could disrupt public services and delay transactions.