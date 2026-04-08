Iran Confirms Safe Passage Through Hormuz Strait Possible For 2 Weeks

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed on Wednesday that safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible for two weeks, taking technical limitations into account.

Araghchi made the remarks in a post on the social media platform X, following the announcement of a temporary ceasefire earlier in the day between Iran, the United States and Israel. He noted that if attacks against Iran cease, Iran will halt its operations in the Strait of Hormuz.

The announcement came after US President Donald Trump said he had agreed to "suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks."

Strait of Hormuz safe passage US-Iran US-Israel war Ceasefire