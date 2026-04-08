Iran Confirms Safe Passage Through Hormuz Strait Possible For 2 Weeks
Araghchi made the remarks in a post on the social media platform X, following the announcement of a temporary ceasefire earlier in the day between Iran, the United States and Israel. He noted that if attacks against Iran cease, Iran will halt its operations in the Strait of Hormuz.
The announcement came after US President Donald Trump said he had agreed to "suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks."Strait of Hormuz safe passage US-Iran US-Israel war Ceasefire
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment