Qatar Welcomes US-Iran Ceasefire Agreement

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The State of Qatar welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire agreement between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran, considering it an initial step towards de-escalation, and stressing the need to build on it urgently to prevent the spread of tension in the region.

In a statement released today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the State of Qatar's appreciation for the efforts of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, particularly the efforts of HE Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, and HE Chief of Defense Forces and Chief of Army Staff Marshal Asim Munir, and all parties who undertook the mediation and good offices that contributed to reaching the ceasefire agreement.

The ministry stressed the importance of full commitment to the ceasefire agreement, which would ensure the consolidation of the truce and create conditions for dialogue. The ministry emphasized the need for the Islamic Republic of Iran to immediately cease all hostile acts and practices that undermine regional stability, and to respect the sovereignty of states, in order to ensure that such violations are not repeated.

The ministry also stressed the importance of ensuring the security of maritime routes and the freedom of navigation and international trade in accordance with the rules of international law, which contributes to maintaining the stability of the region and global supply chains.

The ministry reiterated the State of Qatar's unwavering support for all diplomatic efforts and peaceful endeavors, stressing that serious and responsible dialogue and adherence to the principles of international law and good neighborliness are the fundamental pillars for resolving crises and avoiding serious repercussions on the region and the world.