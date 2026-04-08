Fifth Third Named To Forbes List Of World's Best Banks 2026 Ranking

MENAFN - 3BL) CINCINNATI, April 8, 2026 /3BL/ - Fifth Third (Nasdaq: FITB) has been named to Forbes list of the World's Best Banks 2026, marking the fourth year the Bank has earned the recognition.

The annual ranking highlights top-performing banks across 34 countries, based on an independent survey of more than 54,000 consumers. Banks are evaluated on key factors including trust, terms & conditions, customer service, digital services, and financial advice.

"Earning our customers' trust is foundational to everything we do at Fifth Third," said Jamie Leonard, chief operating officer at Fifth Third. "Being recognized by Forbes among the World's Best Banks reflects the trust our customers place in us and our continued dedication to delivering a strong customer experience through our innovative product suite, trusted financial advice and advanced digital capabilities."

Powering that trusted experience is Fifth Third's consumer banking suite, which combines human-centered design with industry-leading digital innovation. Through redesigned financial centers and Fifth Third Momentum® Banking, customers benefit from simpler, more secure everyday banking-whether they're managing cash flow, building financial wellness or planning for the future.

Momentum Banking delivers meaningful value with benefits such as Early Pay, providing faster access to paychecks and tax refunds at no cost; Extra Time, which has helped customers avoid overdraft fees and save more than $223 million since 2021; and free estate planning through an exclusive partnership with Trust & Will.

Recognized by J.D. Power as the No. 1 mobile banking app for user satisfaction among regional banks, Fifth Third's app supports more than 2.4 million monthly users with advanced features that make it easy to get started, move money securely and stay protected, reinforcing Fifth Third's commitment to putting customers first at every stage of their financial journey.

Forbes' World's Best Banks survey asked participants to identify banks where they currently have or previously held a checking or savings account. Banks with the highest customer evaluation scores in each country earned recognition in the 2026 ranking.

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About Fifth Third

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people and focused community impact. Fifth Third is one of the few U.S.-based banks to have been named among Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies® for several years. With a commitment to taking care of our customers, employees, communities and shareholders, our goal is not only to be the nation's highest performing regional bank, but to be the bank people most value and trust. Fifth Third Bank, National Association is a federally chartered institution. Fifth Third Bancorp is the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank and its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB." Investor information and press releases can be viewed at Deposit and credit products provided by Fifth Third Bank, National Association. Member FDIC.

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