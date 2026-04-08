Qatar Intercepts 7 Ballistic Missiles And Drones From Iran

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Defense of the State of Qatar has announced that the country was subjected to an attack today, April 8, 2026, involving (7) ballistic missiles and a number of drones launched from Iran. The Defense Ministry further confirmed that the Armed Forces successfully intercepted and neutralized all ballistic missiles and drones.

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