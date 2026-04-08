Minister Of Interior Receives Messages Of Solidarity From World Counterparts

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani received several messages and cables from Their Highnesses and Excellencies, Ministers of Interior and security officials from fraternal and friendly countries, regarding the current situation in the region.

In their messages, Their Highnesses and Excellencies emphasized the importance of enhancing coordination between countries to overcome the security challenges facing the region.

The messages were received from Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of the United Arab Emirates HH Lt. Gen. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Interior of the Kingdom of Bahrain HE Gen. Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, Minister of Interior of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif Al Saud, Minister of Interior of the Sultanate of Oman HE Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal Al Busaidi, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of the State of Kuwait HE Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, and Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan HE Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi.

His Excellency also received messages and cables from Minister of Interior of the Republic of Turkiye HE Mustafa Ciftci, Minister of the Interior of the Kingdom of Spain HE Fernando Grande-Marlaska Gomez, Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs of Republic of Singapore HE K. Shanmugam, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Internal Affairs of Romania HE Marian-Catalin Predoiu, Commander of the Gendarmerie General Command of the Republic of Turkiye Gen. Ali Cardakci, and Director General of the National Gendarmerie of the French Republic Gen. Hubert Bonneau.

For his part, HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani expressed his profound thanks and appreciation to Their Highnesses, Excellencies, and senior officials for their supportive stances, which reflect the depth of the relations that bind the State of Qatar with its fraternal and international partners. He also commended their commitment to enhancing security and stability in the region.