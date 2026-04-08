Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From Turkish Foreign Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received a telephone call from Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye HE Hakan Fidan.

During the call, they discussed the latest developments in the region in light of the ceasefire announcement between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran, in addition to a range of issues of common concern.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's welcome of the ceasefire announcement and its affirmation of the need to build upon it urgently to prevent the escalation of tensions in the region.

His Excellency emphasized the importance of ensuring the security of maritime routes, the freedom of navigation and international trade in accordance with the rules of international law, in a way that contributes to maintaining the stability of the region and global supply chains.