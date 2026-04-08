Qatar Condemns Israeli Airstrikes On Wide Areas In Lebanon

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar condemned the series of heinous Israeli airstrikes that targeted wide areas in Lebanon and resulted in hundreds of deaths and injuries.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs deemed the strikes a serious escalation and a blatant violation of the sovereignty of the sisterly Republic of Lebanon, international humanitarian law, and United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.

The Ministry called on the international community to assume its responsibilities by compelling the Israeli occupation authorities to halt their brutal massacres and repeated attacks on Lebanon, and to ensure their compliance with international laws and charters.

It also expressed the State of Qatar's full solidarity with the Republic of Lebanon in the measures it takes to preserve its security and stability, while reaffirming Qatar's firm position on Lebanon's unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.