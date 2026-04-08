14Th Round Of Taekwondo Competitions Kicks Off In Kabul

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The 14th round of open taekwondo competitions began in Kabul on Wednesday with the participation of 50 athletes, the General Directorate of Olympics, Physical Education and Sports said.

In a statement, the directorate said the competitions include sparring events in the junior and youth categories, along with the first round of open poomsae contests.

It said the event was organized by the National Taekwondo Federation (NTF) in cooperation with the General Directorate of Olympics, Physical Education and Sports.

According to the directorate, 50 athletes from 10 teams representing various clubs in Kabul are competing in different weight categories in the two-day event.

The statement added that top teams and athletes will be recognized and awarded at the end of the competitions.

The directorate noted the event was being held on the occasion of the end of the holy month of Ramadan and aims to promote and develop taekwondo in the country.

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