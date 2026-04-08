Moph Kicks Off Accreditation, Grading Process For Private Hospitals

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) on Wednesday announced the launch of an accreditation and grading process for private hospitals aimed at improving the quality and safety of healthcare services.

In a statement, the ministry said the process began today at the French Medical Institute for Mothers and Children in Kabul, in the presence of Mawlawi Abdul Wali Haqqani, deputy minister and Dr. Faqir Mohammad Ziar, head of the Medical Council.

The ministry said the initiative seeks to enhance the quality and safety of healthcare delivery in private hospitals based on defined accreditation standards.

Speaking at the event, Haqqani said hospital assessments had begun in line with scientific criteria, with the goal of improving service quality and ensuring patient safety.

He said the process was being implemented by a trained professional team following sustained efforts and necessary preparations.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ziar said:“Today we launched the accreditation and grading process for hospitals, aimed at creating healthy competition, raising standards and increasing transparency in healthcare services.”

He added the process would initially be implemented free of charge so hospitals could improve the quality of services provided to patients.

According to the ministry, the programme has begun in the capital and will later be expanded to other provinces.

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