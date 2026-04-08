El 85'-CJNG Cartel Leader-Admits Guilt In U.S. Court, Faces Life In Prison

MENAFN - Saving Advice) A major development in the fight against international drug trafficking just unfolded, and it could have ripple effects far beyond the courtroom. Érick Valencia Salazar, better known as“El 85,” one of the founders of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), has officially pleaded guilty in a U.S. federal court.

For everyday Americans, this isn't just another headline. It's a stark reminder of how global crime networks impact local communities, from drug availability to rising crime rates. His case also highlights how U.S. law enforcement is tightening its grip on cartel leadership. If convicted at the highest level, El 85 could spend the rest of his life behind bars. Here's what you need to know and why it matters within your community.

Who Is“El 85” and Why His Case Matters

Érick Valencia Salazar, known as“El 85,” is a high-ranking figure in organized crime and a co-founder of the CJNG cartel. He played a key role in building one of Mexico's most powerful and violent drug trafficking organizations.

Authorities say he helped coordinate large-scale cocaine shipments into the United States over many years. His influence extended beyond logistics, shaping alliances and fueling violent conflicts with rival groups. This makes his guilty plea especially significant, as it targets leadership, not just low-level operatives.

In federal court, El 85 pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute massive quantities of cocaine destined for the U.S. market. Prosecutors say the operation involved at least five kilograms or more, a threshold that triggers severe penalties under U.S. law.

By admitting guilt, he avoided a full trial but now faces a sentencing process that could still result in life imprisonment. The charge carries a mandatory minimum of 10 years, with life as the maximum possible sentence. His sentencing is currently scheduled for July 2026.

From Cartel Founder to U.S. Defendant

El 85's journey to a U.S. courtroom has been long and complicated. He was first arrested in Mexico in 2012 but was later released due to legal technicalities. After being recaptured in 2022, he was extradited to the United States in 2025 as part of a broader crackdown on cartel leaders.

U.S. authorities had even placed a multi-million-dollar reward on his capture. His extradition reflects growing cooperation between the U.S. and Mexican governments to dismantle transnational criminal networks. Now, his fate will be decided entirely within the U.S. justice system.

The CJNG Cartel and Its Impact on Americans

The CJNG cartel is considered one of the most dangerous criminal organizations in the world. It has been heavily involved in trafficking drugs like cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl into the United States. These substances contribute to addiction crises that affect families across the country.

Law enforcement agencies have linked the cartel to violence, money laundering, and international smuggling networks. The dismantling of leadership figures like El 85 is seen as a critical step in weakening the organization. However, it has still been warned that cartels often adapt quickly when leaders are removed.

That being said, a guilty plea from someone at El 85's level is rare and potentially powerful. It could mean he is cooperating with authorities, possibly providing insider information about cartel operations. This kind of intelligence can lead to further arrests and disrupt supply chains. It may also expose financial networks that support organized crime.

What Happens Next in the Case

The next major step is sentencing, where a federal judge will decide how much prison time El 85 will serve. The court will consider factors like the scale of the operation, his leadership role, and any cooperation with authorities. If given the maximum sentence, he could spend the rest of his life in prison. Even a reduced sentence would likely mean decades behind bars. Meanwhile, investigators may continue to use information from the case to pursue other cartel figures.

While cartel news can feel distant, its effects are anything but. Drug trafficking directly impacts communities through addiction, healthcare costs, and crime. Cases like this show that authorities are increasingly targeting the top of these organizations, not just the street-level activity. Hopefully, over time, we see positive changes in our own backyards as a result.

Do you think targeting cartel leaders like El 85 will actually reduce crime in the U.S., or will new leaders just take their place?