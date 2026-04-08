Odisha: Retired Govt Official Arrested For Wife's Murder ​

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, April 8 (IANS) A retired government official was arrested by the Commissionerate Police on Wednesday for stabbing his wife to death at his residence at the Swastik Nagar at Kuha village under Airfield police limits in Bhubaneswar.​

The accused, Debaraj Sarangi, 62, a former senior accountant at the AG Office here, retired around two years ago. After his retirement, Sarangi, who originally hailed from Nayagarh district, was staying with his 55-year-old wife, Priyamvada, in the Swastik Nagar area under the Airfield police station.​

Police sources said that on Wednesday, the couple got into a heated argument and scuffle after Sarangi, who was reportedly under mental stress, insisted on leaving the house, which his wife opposed.

Meanwhile, in a sudden fit of rage, the accused first assaulted the victim with his fists and then attacked her with a knife. He assaulted his with the knife on her face and neck multiple times, leading to her death.​

After the incident, the accused, Sarangi, handed over some cash and the victim's gold ornaments to his daughter, who was staying with her in-laws in the Patrapada area of the city. ​

Later, he went to the Airfield police station and surrendered, confessing to the crime.​

The couple's daughter Arpita, told media persons that her father has been suffering from a liver infection for the past six months. His diabetes had also worsened recently, and he had been losing weight gradually. Worried that his condition might not improve, Sarangi remained under constant stress. ​

She added that just yesterday, she had tried to console her father and assured him that he would recover soon.​

The investigating officials also, during the investigation, ascertained that the accused had been suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure, and liver-related ailments for a long time, and as a result, was experiencing severe mental depression.​

The police sources further claimed that the investigation revealed that prior to the incident, Sarangi was reportedly under mental stress and suffering from insomnia, and in a sudden, aggressive state, committed the crime.​

Following his surrender and confession, Sarangi was arrested by the police and later produced before a court, which remanded him to judicial custody.​