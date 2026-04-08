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Declutter Deck® Kids & Family Edition Earns Mom's Choice Award, Offering Structured Approach To Manage Household Clutter
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Hack Decks has announced that its Declutter Deck® Kids & Family Edition has received recognition from the Mom's Choice Awards®, a program that evaluates products designed for children, families, and educators. The award highlights the deck's role in helping parents address the everyday challenge of managing household clutter tied to raising young children.
The Declutter Deck® Kids & Family Edition was developed for parents who feel overwhelmed by the volume of toys, books, and clothing that accumulate in family homes. The product consists of prompt-based cards that guide users through specific decluttering tasks, offering a structured way to begin and maintain organization.
“Most parents are not struggling because they do not care about their space,” said co-founder Cathy Orr.“They are overwhelmed by the volume of decisions. We wanted to create something that breaks that down into clear, manageable steps they can actually follow.”
Each card presents a focused action, allowing families to approach organization in smaller increments rather than attempting large, time-consuming overhauls. The format is designed to reduce decision fatigue and help parents build repeatable routines that support long-term organization.
For many households, clutter is less about excess and more about the pace of daily life. Children outgrow clothing quickly, toys accumulate through gifts and activities, and items move constantly between rooms. The deck addresses this by offering prompts that can be revisited as needs change, making it a flexible tool rather than a one-time solution.
“Families do not need another system that feels impossible to keep up with,” said co-founder Danica Carson.“They need something they can return to on a busy week and still make progress. That is where this approach works.”
Each deck is packaged in a durable storage box, intended for repeated use over time. The prompts can be used individually or as part of a broader routine, depending on a family's schedule and needs.
The Mom's Choice Awards® program uses a proprietary evaluation process that considers production quality, design, educational value, and overall appeal. Products are reviewed by a panel that includes educators, parents, medical professionals, and other subject matter experts. The program is recognized as a benchmark for family-friendly products and services.
Award recipients are selected independently, and participation does not guarantee recognition. Following evaluation, many submitted products are donated to schools, libraries, and community organizations.
The Declutter Deck® Kids & Family Edition reflects a growing category of tools that prioritize practical, incremental progress over large-scale organizational systems. By focusing on small, repeatable actions, the product aims to help families maintain order in a way that fits into daily life.
The product is available through the Hack Decks website at .
About Hack Decks
Hack Decks develops prompt-based tools designed to help individuals and families simplify everyday challenges. Its products focus on practical, repeatable actions that support organization, decision-making, and routine building across different areas of life.
The Declutter Deck® Kids & Family Edition was developed for parents who feel overwhelmed by the volume of toys, books, and clothing that accumulate in family homes. The product consists of prompt-based cards that guide users through specific decluttering tasks, offering a structured way to begin and maintain organization.
“Most parents are not struggling because they do not care about their space,” said co-founder Cathy Orr.“They are overwhelmed by the volume of decisions. We wanted to create something that breaks that down into clear, manageable steps they can actually follow.”
Each card presents a focused action, allowing families to approach organization in smaller increments rather than attempting large, time-consuming overhauls. The format is designed to reduce decision fatigue and help parents build repeatable routines that support long-term organization.
For many households, clutter is less about excess and more about the pace of daily life. Children outgrow clothing quickly, toys accumulate through gifts and activities, and items move constantly between rooms. The deck addresses this by offering prompts that can be revisited as needs change, making it a flexible tool rather than a one-time solution.
“Families do not need another system that feels impossible to keep up with,” said co-founder Danica Carson.“They need something they can return to on a busy week and still make progress. That is where this approach works.”
Each deck is packaged in a durable storage box, intended for repeated use over time. The prompts can be used individually or as part of a broader routine, depending on a family's schedule and needs.
The Mom's Choice Awards® program uses a proprietary evaluation process that considers production quality, design, educational value, and overall appeal. Products are reviewed by a panel that includes educators, parents, medical professionals, and other subject matter experts. The program is recognized as a benchmark for family-friendly products and services.
Award recipients are selected independently, and participation does not guarantee recognition. Following evaluation, many submitted products are donated to schools, libraries, and community organizations.
The Declutter Deck® Kids & Family Edition reflects a growing category of tools that prioritize practical, incremental progress over large-scale organizational systems. By focusing on small, repeatable actions, the product aims to help families maintain order in a way that fits into daily life.
The product is available through the Hack Decks website at .
About Hack Decks
Hack Decks develops prompt-based tools designed to help individuals and families simplify everyday challenges. Its products focus on practical, repeatable actions that support organization, decision-making, and routine building across different areas of life.
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