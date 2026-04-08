Black Bear Sports Group Celebrates Banner Year Across Junior Hockey Programs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Black Bear's Top Junior Hockey Teams, Including the Youngstown Phantoms, the Maryland Black Bears, and the PAL Jr. Islanders, Showcase Incredible Talent in a Breakout 2025-26 Season

Sunrise, FL, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Bear Sports Group, one of the nation's premier youth and junior hockey development organizations, is celebrating the 2025-26 junior hockey regular season as the most successful in its history. Three of its teams-the Youngstown Phantoms of the United States Hockey League (USHL), the Maryland Black Bears of the North American Hockey League (NAHL), and the PAL Jr. Islanders of the National Collegiate Development Conference (NCDC)-delivered record-setting performances at the team and individual levels, and saw top program alumni make their mark on NCAA Division I Ice Hockey and the National Hockey League (NHL). The Phantoms and Black Bears also each captured regular season championships in their respective leagues.

“We're proud to celebrate the players, coaches and staff who made this historic season possible,” said Kevin Kuby, CEO of Black Bear Sports Group.“Our programs are proving that when you invest in player development and build the right culture, the results follow. I can't wait to see what's next for all this incredible talent.”

Youngstown Phantoms – United States Hockey League

Team Achievements

The Youngstown Phantoms had a dominant season in the USHL, clinching a share of the Anderson Cup as league regular season champions for only the second time in franchise history and the first time an Eastern Conference team has held the award since 2021. The Phantoms also won their second consecutive Eastern Conference regular season championship, going 21-3-1 from November 21 through February 7 and clinching the title with their win against the Chicago Steel on March 21. This year's team also set the franchise record for:

Most wins in a single season (42).

Most points in a single season (89).

Best power play percentage in team history.

Most power play goals in a season (67).

Individual Player Milestones

Jack Willson (D, #3) became the all-time leader in games played as a Phantom (200) and set career and single-season records for most goals and points by a defenseman.

Cooper Simpson (F, #21) recorded the most power play points in a season (38) and became the third Phantom ever to reach 70 points in a season.

Evan Jardine (F, #10) and Ryan Rucinski (F, #56) both reached 100 career USHL points and 50 USHL goals, putting them both in the Top 5 All-Time Scorers in franchise history.

Rucinski also set the franchise record for most power play goals in a season (16).

Player Development and Alumni Success

Former Phantom Jacob Fowler made his NHL debut with the Montreal Canadiens.

Former Phantom Shane Lachance made his NHL debut with the New Jersey Devils.

Jack Hextall (F, #17) and Tobias Trejbal (G, #79) are emerging as potential first-round picks in the upcoming 2026 NHL draft.

Jack Willson (D, #3) and Carter Murphy (D, #14) are ranked among the Top 5 defensemen in scoring in the USHL.

“I'm so proud of the way this group came together and pushed themselves to be their best every single day,” said Phantoms Head Coach Ryan Ward.“This is a program with a long history of success, and for them to have such an incredible record-setting season is a true testament to their dedication to this game and their development.”

The Phantoms will soon begin their push for the Clark Cup, with playoffs beginning on April 14.



Maryland Black Bears – North American Hockey League

Team Achievements

The Maryland Black Bears clinched their first regular season NAHL Championship in franchise history after defeating the Philadelphia Rebels on March 21. They also set several records for the franchise including:

Most wins in a season (48).

Most points in a season (100).

Most goals scored in a season (244).

Most power play goals in team history (61) and highest power play percentage (23.9%).

Most combined shutouts in a single season (9).

Most 20+ goal (4) and 50+ point (3) players in franchise history.

Individual Player Milestones

Harrison Smith (F, #10) leads the entire NAHL in scoring with 96 points, and has set the franchise record for points (96) and assists (72) in a single season. Smith also broke all-time franchise records in points, assists, and power play production.

Ryan Denes (G, #31) set new franchise and all-time records for wins (39) and shutouts (8), while putting up a 2.07 goals-against average – the best in single-season team history.

Multiple Black Bears set or tied all-time and single-season records, showcasing the depth of talent across the roster.

“This season has been historic for us, and it proves that we have the talent and culture to be major players in the NAHL,” said Clint Mylymok, Head Coach of the Maryland Black Bears.“Our goal is to build on this foundation and continue to be a program where players can win, develop and take the next step in their careers.”



PAL Jr. Islanders – National Collegiate Development Conference

The PAL Jr. Islanders continue to grow and excel in the NCDC, and the 2025-26 season highlighted their commitment to development through roster stability and strong player advancement.

At the start of the year, the PAL Jr. Islanders went 12-3 in 15 games, propelling them to first place in the NCDC Atlantic Division.

Over the past three years, six players have advanced to Division I programs, and two players have moved to the USHL. Among them is Coleson Hanrahan, who went from PAL to the Youngstown Phantoms in 2023-24 and served as team captain in 2024-25, a testament to the development ladder Black Bear Sports Group has built across its programs.

This season, players made commitments to excellent collegiate programs, including Wesleyan University and Connecticut College.

“This has been an incredibly rewarding year to coach, and it's been great to watch our players grow both as hockey players and as people,” said Mike Marcou, Head Coach of the PAL Jr. Islanders.“Our development process and our culture enabled us to finish first in the Atlantic Division of the NCDC and it's really rewarding being able to do it with the same guys that were brought in from the beginning of the season.”

Black Bear's mission to grow the game begins at local rinks around the country where programs like Learn to Skate and Take a Shot at Hockey allow young children to get out on the ice and try the sport for little to no cost. Building on that foundation, Black Bear moves players through its youth hockey pipeline, opening up opportunities for them to play at the junior, collegiate, and professional levels, and helping to grow participation in the sport by four times the national average.

“Growing the game, developing the next generation of great hockey players and putting them in a position to succeed at the highest levels is what it's all about,” added Kuby.

About Black Bear Sports Group

Founded in 2015 by lifelong hockey enthusiasts, Black Bear Sports Group is a premier owner and operator of ice arenas and youth hockey leagues across the United States. Dedicated to strengthening hockey communities and expanding access to the sport, Black Bear manages dozens of rinks, teams, and leagues, including the Atlantic Hockey Federation, the Atlantic Girls Hockey Federation, and the Tier 1 Hockey Federation. Black Bear also offers elite training programs, tournaments, and Black Bear TV, a dedicated streaming platform that increases visibility for athletes. By preserving community rinks and creating development opportunities, Black Bear ensures that hockey and other ice sports remain accessible, competitive, and positioned for long-term success. For more information, visit .

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