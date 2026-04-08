Bengal: Adhir Chowdhury's Escort Vehicle Hit By Truck, EC Seeks Report​

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 8 (IANS) Congress candidate for Baharampur Assembly constituency, Adhir Chowdhury's escort vehicle was hit by a truck on Wednesday evening on his way back from Kandi to Berhampore in Murshidabad district. ​

The Election Commission has sought a report on the development.​

However, the Congress candidate from Baharampur narrowly escaped. The accident happened on his way back from campaigning in Kandi. Adhir Chowdhury's security personnel were in that vehicle.​

Media department chairman Ketan Jaiswal, who was in that vehicle, was injured. ​

The Congress has accused the police of failing to cooperate, despite calling for help.​

According to Congress leaders, the party's star candidate has to travel across different parts of the state for election campaigning.​

As per the party programme, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury went to Kandi for campaigning on Wednesday. ​

On his way back, the accident happened when a truck lost control and hit Adhir's escort car. The rear part of the car was damaged.​

Congress workers alleged that there was no police cooperation after the accident. They claimed that even after 20 minutes of the accident, the Inspector in Charge of Kandi police station was not seen at the scene. ​

Workers of the Congress camp said that Adhir Chowdhury's car was right behind the car of the security guards that the truck hit. He narrowly escaped.​

Following the incident, the Election Commission has urgently called for a report to determine whether there was a flaw in the high-profile security arrangements.​

It may be noted that central security has been increased for Adhir Chowdhury, days after he faced protests from a section of Trinamool Congress workers while campaigning in Berhampore.​

Chowdhury used to get 'Y Plus' central security when he was an MP. He was accompanied by five security personnel. Even though he lost the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the Centre did not withdraw his security guards. ​

With the latest update, the number of 'Y Plus' personnel has increased from five to 10. In addition to central security, Adhir has two state police constables assigned to him.​

Five additional personnel arrived on Tuesday.​