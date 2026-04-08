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Crown Wealth Strategies Presidents Lizzie And Brian Metzger Sponsor Treatment Room At The Children's Hospital
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Dipp Metzger Family, led by Lizzie and Brian Metzger, Presidents of Crown Wealth Strategies, has sponsored a dedicated treatment room at El Paso Children's Hospital through the Dipp Metzger Family Foundation, reinforcing their family's long-standing commitment to supporting children and families in the El Paso community.
The newly unveiled space officially designated the“Dipp Metzger Family Foundation Treatment Room,” was created to provide pediatric patients and their families with an environment that prioritizes not only clinical excellence, but comfort, dignity, and compassion.
For the Dipp Metzger family, this sponsorship reflects deeply held values centered on stewardship, faith, and strengthening families. By investing in a space where children receive care during vulnerable moments, the family aims to help foster reassurance, resilience, and hope for those navigating medical challenges.
“Supporting The Children's Hospital is deeply meaningful to our family,” said Lizzie Dipp Metzger.“As parents and community members, we believe in investing in spaces that support children and the families who stand beside them."
Lizzie and Brian Metzger lead Crown Wealth Strategies together, and their philanthropic efforts mirror the same principles that guide their professional lives - long-term commitment, thoughtful leadership, and care for the well-being of others. Together with their children, the family remains actively involved in initiatives that strengthen education, children's health, and community resilience throughout the region.
About Lizzie and Brian Metzger
Lizzie and Brian Metzger serve as Presidents of Crown Wealth Strategies and bring more than three decades of combined experience in the financial services industry. Together, they specialize in helping families, entrepreneurs, and business owners build, protect, and transfer wealth through a disciplined, planning-first approach.
Beyond their professional leadership, the Metzger's are deeply committed to their roles as parents and community advocates. They believe that strong families build strong communities, and through the Dipp Metzger Family Foundation, they invest in initiatives that prioritize children's health, education, and long-term local impact.
About Crown Wealth Strategies
Founded by Lizzie Dipp Metzger, CFP®, AEP®, MSFS, Crown Wealth Strategies is a nationally recognized, El Paso-based financial planning practice dedicated to helping affluent families, professionals, and business owners integrate wealth with purpose. Through its signature Crown AlignTM model and SAVE Program (Service, Accountability, Value, Education), Crown delivers fully integrated advisory services with concierge-level attention, combining the best of personalized planning and transparent technology.
Crown Wealth Strategies is independently owned and operated from New York Life Insurance Company and its affiliates. Elizabeth Dipp Metzger is a Registered Representative with NYLIFE Securities LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Licensed Insurance Agency and an affiliate of New York Life Insurance Company. She also is a Financial Advisor offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser and a New York Life Company. Crown Wealth Strategies is independently owned and operated from Eagle Strategies LLC and its affiliates. 303 N. Oregon Street, Suite 1100, El Paso, TX 79901 |
The newly unveiled space officially designated the“Dipp Metzger Family Foundation Treatment Room,” was created to provide pediatric patients and their families with an environment that prioritizes not only clinical excellence, but comfort, dignity, and compassion.
For the Dipp Metzger family, this sponsorship reflects deeply held values centered on stewardship, faith, and strengthening families. By investing in a space where children receive care during vulnerable moments, the family aims to help foster reassurance, resilience, and hope for those navigating medical challenges.
“Supporting The Children's Hospital is deeply meaningful to our family,” said Lizzie Dipp Metzger.“As parents and community members, we believe in investing in spaces that support children and the families who stand beside them."
Lizzie and Brian Metzger lead Crown Wealth Strategies together, and their philanthropic efforts mirror the same principles that guide their professional lives - long-term commitment, thoughtful leadership, and care for the well-being of others. Together with their children, the family remains actively involved in initiatives that strengthen education, children's health, and community resilience throughout the region.
About Lizzie and Brian Metzger
Lizzie and Brian Metzger serve as Presidents of Crown Wealth Strategies and bring more than three decades of combined experience in the financial services industry. Together, they specialize in helping families, entrepreneurs, and business owners build, protect, and transfer wealth through a disciplined, planning-first approach.
Beyond their professional leadership, the Metzger's are deeply committed to their roles as parents and community advocates. They believe that strong families build strong communities, and through the Dipp Metzger Family Foundation, they invest in initiatives that prioritize children's health, education, and long-term local impact.
About Crown Wealth Strategies
Founded by Lizzie Dipp Metzger, CFP®, AEP®, MSFS, Crown Wealth Strategies is a nationally recognized, El Paso-based financial planning practice dedicated to helping affluent families, professionals, and business owners integrate wealth with purpose. Through its signature Crown AlignTM model and SAVE Program (Service, Accountability, Value, Education), Crown delivers fully integrated advisory services with concierge-level attention, combining the best of personalized planning and transparent technology.
Crown Wealth Strategies is independently owned and operated from New York Life Insurance Company and its affiliates. Elizabeth Dipp Metzger is a Registered Representative with NYLIFE Securities LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Licensed Insurance Agency and an affiliate of New York Life Insurance Company. She also is a Financial Advisor offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser and a New York Life Company. Crown Wealth Strategies is independently owned and operated from Eagle Strategies LLC and its affiliates. 303 N. Oregon Street, Suite 1100, El Paso, TX 79901 |
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