MARTELA CORPORATION's BOARD OF DIRECTORS ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Martela Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 8.4.2026, at 18:00

The Board of Directors elected by Martela Corporation's Annual General Meeting had its organizational meeting after the Annual General Meeting and elected from among its members Tapio Pajuharju as the Chairman and Anni Vepsäläinen as the Vice Chairman of the Board. Tapio Pajuharju was elected as the Chairman and Jan Mattsson and Hanna Mattila were elected as the members of the HR and Compensation Committee. Anni Vepsäläinen was elected as the Chairman and Jacob Kragh and Eero Martela as members of the Audit Committee.

The Board has evaluated the independence of its members according to the Finnish Corporate Governance Code and determined that Eero Martela, Hanna Mattila, Jan Mattsson, Jacob Kragh, Tapio Pajuharju and Anni Vepsäläinen are independent of the company and that Jan Mattsson, Jacob Kragh, Tapio Pajuharju and Anni Vepsäläinen are independent of the company's largest shareholders.

In Helsinki, April 8, 2026

Martela Board of Directors

Ville Taipale, CEO

For more information, please contact Ville Taipale, CEO, tel. +358 50 557 2611

Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main news media

Martela is a Nordic leader specialising in user-centric working and learning environments. We create the best places to work and offer our customers the Martela Lifecycle solutions which combine furniture and related services into a seamless whole.