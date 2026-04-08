National Quantum Mission Clocks 1,000-Km Secure Network In Under 3 Years: Mos

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 8 (IANS) India's ambitious National Quantum Mission has achieved a major breakthrough, building a 1,000-kilometre secure quantum communication network in less than three years of its launch, Union Minister of State Dr. Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.

Launched in October 2024, the mission had set a target of developing a 2,000-km quantum communication network over eight years.

Achieving half that distance in under three years is being seen as a major leap, signalling rapid progress in India's quantum capabilities.

During the meeting, Dr. Jitendra Singh stressed the need for transparency, better evaluation systems and wider awareness about government funding schemes.

He also called for stronger communication efforts to highlight India's scientific achievements globally.

The network has been developed using indigenous technology by QNu Labs, a startup supported under the mission that focuses on quantum-safe cybersecurity solutions.

Officials noted that this is among the longest quantum key distribution (QKD) deployments in the world.

DST Secretary Dr. Abhay Karandikar described the development as a landmark in secure communication, saying it reflects progress ahead of planned timelines.

Quantum communication, which uses advanced encryption techniques, is considered crucial for ensuring highly secure data transfer.

The technology is expected to play a key role in strengthening secure communications in sectors such as defence, banking and critical infrastructure.

Officials added that it can work even in difficult environments, including underwater and underground networks, widening its scope for both civilian and strategic use.

Alongside this achievement, the government is also expanding its support to startups in the quantum sector.

Nine new startups have been added under the mission, taking the total number of supported ventures to 17.

These startups are working on a range of advanced technologies, including quantum computing, sensing, biosensors for disease detection and precision electronic systems.

The review also showed growing interest from industry in government-backed research and innovation funding.

The Technology Development Board has received over 100 proposals within two months, while the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council has seen nearly 200 applications in areas such as cancer research, gene therapy and bio-manufacturing.

To support startups, the government is also using new funding tools like optionally convertible debt, which allows companies to raise funds without immediate equity dilution and attract private investment.