MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Searchlight Resources Granted Drill and Surface Exploration Permit for Robinson Creek Gold Project

April 08, 2026 10:05 AM EDT | Source: Searchlight Resources Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2026) - Searchlight Resources Inc. (TSXV: SCLT) (OTC Pink: SCLTF) ("Searchlight" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment has granted Searchlight a two-year drill and surface exploration permit for the Robinson Creek Gold project, located approximately 16 km west of Creighton, Saskatchewan and Flin Flon, Manitoba.

Searchlight plans surface exploration at Robinson Creek during the summer of 2026, with drilling to follow based on summer field work and historical drilling. The summer program will include prospecting and geological mapping, plus assessment of the changes to project access and surface exposure resulting from the summer 2025 forest fires.

The Robinson Creek Gold project consists of 2 claims covering 2.9 square km, located approximately 15 km northwest of Searchlight's Bootleg Lake Gold claims (Map 1). It is a structurally controlled mesothermal lode gold system comprising three gold zones - the Vein, Bleiler, and Quartz Zones - over a strike length of approximately 1 km along the Mosher Lake Shear Zone (Map 2).

"We are excited to get back into the field at Robinson Creek to verify historical data and follow up structural extensions of known mineralized zones. The planned exploration will be the next step to defining a gold deposit at Robinson Creek," stated Stephen Wallace, Searchlight's CEO. "Given the current gold prices, the Robinson Creek project is becoming a considerable asset to Searchlight and its shareholders.

Robinson Creek Highlights

Initial Exploration Target ranges from 2 - 3 million tonnes with grades between 1.20 g/t -1.60 g/t gold. Amenable to open-pit mining. Located 16 km west of Creighton, Saskatchewan and Flin Flon, Manitoba, and 15 km from Searchlight's Bootleg Lake brownfield mine site. Compilation of 70 historical drill holes (totaling 9,618 metres) from the 1940s and 1980s. Historical drill holes and geophysics outline a zone of mineralization extending at least 1,000 m along the Mosher Lake Shear Zone. Recent airborne magnetic surveys have outlined exploration potential along strike and south of the known zones. 60 drill holes have gold intersections greater than 1.0 g/t gold. 45 gold intersections have greater than 2.0 g/t gold over at least one metre. Multiple wide gold intersections: 2.46 g/t gold over 57.60 m in DDH 81-2 7.59 g/t gold over 10.94 m in DDH HB-6 3.80 g/t gold over 21.00 m in DDH R07-1 2.15 g/t gold over 32.00 m in DDH 81-1







Map 1 - Location of Robinson Creek Claims

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Map 2 - Location of historical drill holes on Total Magnetic Intensity (TMI)

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Disclaimer Drill Compilation: Management cautions that the presented drill sample results are historical in nature, and Searchlight has not undertaken any independent investigation of the sampling, nor has it independently analyzed the results of the previous exploration work to verify the results. Searchlight considers these sample results relevant, as the Company uses historical reports and sample results to evaluate and plan future exploration programs. All drill intercepts are drill-indicated lengths. Insufficient technical information exists to demonstrate the true widths of these intersections. The technical information is derived from public documents available through the Saskatchewan Government Ministry of Energy and Resources.

Disclaimer Initial Exploration Target: The potential quantity and grades are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration drilling to define a mineral resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the Exploration Target being delineated as a mineral resource.

Qualified Person

Stephen Wallace, P.Geo., is Searchlight's Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Searchlight Resources Inc.

Searchlight Resources Inc. (TSXV: SCLT) (OTC Pink: SCLTF) is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on Gold in Saskatchewan, Canada, which has been ranked as one of the top 10 locations in the world for mining investment by the Fraser Institute. The Company is currently planning the reopening of the Rio Gold Mine located 5km from Creighton, Saskatchewan and Flin Flon, Manitoba.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Stephen Wallace"

Stephen Wallace, President, CEO and Director

SEARCHLIGHT RESOURCES INC.

For further information, visit the Company's website at or contact:

Searchlight Resources Inc.

Jason Powell

(604) 331-9326

...

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

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Source: Searchlight Resources Inc.