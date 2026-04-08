General Staff Confirms Strikes On Two Oil Depots In Crimea

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook.

Russia accumulates and stores fuel and lubricants at both facilities to supply its troops.

According to the General Staff, a fire broke out at the oil depot in Feodosiia.

Ukrainian defenders also struck several enemy facilities in other temporarily occupied territories, namely:



Russian army logistics depots in the areas of Svitle in the Zaporizhzhia region, Sukhodilsk in the Luhansk region, and Velyka Novosilka in the Donetsk region;

a field artillery depot near Yalta in the Donetsk region and a drone depot near Stepne; an ammunition depot in the Uralo-Kavkaz area of the Luhansk region.

The troops also struck a radio-electronic reconnaissance station in the Novoozerne area and the deployment area of the Bastion mobile coastal defense missile system near the temporarily occupied town of Sofiivka (Crimea).

Efforts to verify the Russian army's losses are ongoing.

As reported by Ukrinform, information spread on social media about a fire at an oil depot in Feodosiia following an attack on the night of April 8.