Admission Of Further Securities To Trading
|1
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Northern 3 VCT PLC
|b)
|LEI
|213800MWOA6W221PI432
|2
|Details of the transferable securities admitted to trading
|a)
|Name, type and identification code
| Ordinary Shares of 5p each
ISIN: GB0031152027
|b)
|Regulated market
|London Stock Exchange - Main Market
|c)
|Number of further securities admitted
|20,180,102
|d)
|Total number of securities in issue following admission
|177,825,109
|e)
|Fungibility
|Fully fungible with existing Ordinary Shares
|3
|Admission details
|a)
|Date of admission
|8 April 2026
|b)
|Prospectus information
| Prospectus: 17 September 2025
Supplementary Prospectuses: 18 December 2025
Company's webpage:
|c)
|Coverage of notification
|The admission on 8 April 2026
|4
|Contact details
|a)
|Name and contact number
|Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited – 0330 223 1430
Neither the contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website, nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), are incorporated into, or form part of, this announcement.
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