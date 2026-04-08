Tekton Research Opens First Multi-Specialty Clinical Research Hub In San Antonio

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As First Hub Opens, Tekton Adds New Principal Investigator, Dr. Arti Thangudu, and Expands Patient Access to Clinical Research

AUSTIN, Texas, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tekton Research, a leading multi-site clinical trial organization with 25 research sites across North America, today announced the opening of its San Antonio research hub. A physician-led clinical research center serving a diverse and growing patient community, the hub brings together practicing physicians from multiple specialties, including endocrinology, internal medicine, and other therapeutic areas.

“Tekton Research is proud to announce its first clinical research hub,” said Taryn Collett, Chief Operating Officer of Tekton Research.“Based in San Antonio and led by Principal Investigators who are double- and triple-board-certified in diabetes and obesity, this strengthens our expertise in cardiometabolic research and patient-centered metabolic care.”

The new hub will be led by Tekton's Executive Medical Director, Dr. Jara McDonald, MD, FAAFP, DABOM. Double board-certified in Family Medicine and Obesity Medicine, Dr. McDonald brings more than a decade of experience in cardiometabolic clinical care and research.

“I am so stoked about Tekton Research's San Antonio hub because it expands our ability to conduct clinical studies across multiple specialties and therapeutic areas at one beautiful location,” said Dr. McDonald.“This summer, we are looking to host a series of educational events to share more information about clinical research and how to participate.”

Dr. McDonald will be working with Dr. Arti Thangudu, a triple board-certified physician in Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism, and Internal Medicine. She provides integrative, lifestyle-focused care centered on sustainable behavior and habit change to help patients manage and prevent chronic conditions such as diabetes, thyroid disease, obesity, and women's health concerns.

With this multidisciplinary foundation, the San Antonio team conducts clinical studies across a broad range of investigational treatments, with a strong focus on cardiometabolic and endocrine conditions. In addition to obesity and diabetes studies, this site supports research in conditions including anxiety, migraines, women's health, infectious disease and more.

The hub features four dedicated exam rooms, a dedicated research monitor room, multiple experienced sub-investigators, and access to a database of more than 12,000 participants, enabling efficient enrollment and high-quality study execution.

Dr. McDonald will be joined by other Tekton physician-leaders with additional research hubs in Dallas, Austin and Oklahoma City opening soon.

About Tekton

Founded in 2006, Tekton Research is a multi-site clinical trial company conducting Phase 1-4 trials in CNS, cardiometabolic, general medicine, and infectious disease. Led by seasoned professionals and nationally recognized KOLs, Tekton delivers scientific rigor and operational excellence across trials of any size. The company partners with sponsors, CROs, and biopharma to accelerate the development of new therapies while maintaining a strong commitment to patient-centered care.

Media contact:

Michelle Garrett

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