'City's Development To Gain New Momentum': Rajasthan CM Extends Gratitude To PM Modi On Jaipur Metro Phase-2 Approval

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that Jaipur is set for a major infrastructural upgrade, following the Union Cabinet's approval for Phase-2 of the Jaipur Metro.

He described the project as a significant step towards sustainable urban growth, aimed at expanding connectivity, reducing congestion, and enhancing ease of living.

"Jaipur is set for a major infrastructural upgrade! Cabinet approval for Jaipur Metro Phase-2 is a significant step towards sustainable urban growth. It will expand connectivity, reduce congestion and enhance 'Ease of Living'," the Prime Minister said.

Later on Wednesday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma also expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and the Union Cabinet for approving the ambitious Metro project.

He said that the development would give fresh momentum to Jaipur's growth.

The Chief Minister said, "With an estimated cost of Rs 13,037.66 crore, the 41-km-long North–South corridor, from Prahladpura to Todi Mod, will feature 36 stations and is expected to become the city's lifeline. The corridor, spanning key areas from Sitapura to Vishwakarma Industrial Area, will streamline traffic and strengthen the vision of a "Developed Rajasthan"."

Approved by the Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister, the project will be implemented by Rajasthan Metro Rail Corporation Limited (RMRCL), a 50:50 joint venture between the Union government and the Rajasthan government.

The new corridor will connect major hubs, including Sitapura Industrial Area, Vishwakarma Industrial Area, Jaipur Airport, Tonk Road, Sawai Man Singh Hospital and Stadium, Ambabari, and Vidhyadhar Nagar.

It will also integrate seamlessly with the existing Phase-1 Metro line through planned interchanges and feeder systems, creating a unified citywide network.

at present, Phase-1 serves around 60,000 daily passengers across its 11.64 km stretch.

With Phase-2, ridership is expected to increase significantly, boosting public transport usage and reducing reliance on private vehicles.

The project has cleared multiple appraisal stages and demonstrates strong economic viability, with an Economic Internal Rate of Return (EIRR) exceeding 14 per cent.

Funding will be supported through equity contributions, subordinate debt, and multilateral financing, in line with the Metro Rail Policy, 2017.

Aligned with Rajasthan's Transit-Oriented Development Policy-2025 and national sustainable transport goals, the project is targeted for completion by September 2031.

Once operational, it is expected to reduce congestion, cut emissions, and improve mobility for residents, workers, and tourists -- strengthening Jaipur's position as a modern, future-ready city.