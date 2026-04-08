No-Compromise Outdoor Gloves From Japan Built For Fire, Tools, And Real Work

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"Designed for real outdoor work, Manai Craft Glove 01 delivers durability, heat resistance, and precision-allowing users to handle fire, tools, and detailed tasks without compromise."Manai Craft Glove 01 delivers precision, durability, and heat resistance-without sacrificing control.

Manai Cycle, a developer of outdoor gear, today announced the launch of Manai Craft Glove 01 on Kickstarter .

In the outdoors, gloves have always forced a compromise.

Thick gloves provide protection-but reduce control.

Thin gloves allow movement-but lack durability and heat resistance.

To solve this long-standing problem,

Manai Craft Glove 01 was created.

Designed and manufactured in Japan, the glove is based on real-world outdoor use and developed to balance durability, heat resistance, and precision.







■ A New Approach: No Compromise

Traditional outdoor gloves have always required a choice-protection or control.

Manai Craft Glove 01 challenges that assumption.

By analyzing real outdoor use, the design focuses on:



Areas exposed to the most stress

Points that face direct heat Zones requiring precise movement



Instead of reinforcing everything, the glove strengthens only what truly matters-while maintaining flexibility everywhere else.

The result is a glove that delivers both protection and control at the same time.







■ Built from Real Use, Not Theory

This glove was not developed in theory-it was built through real-world testing.

Handling firewood.

Adjusting ropes.

Performing precise knife work.

Through repeated use, one key insight emerged:

It's not about making everything stronger.

It's about strengthening only what needs strength.

This philosophy defines every detail of Manai Craft Glove 01.







■ Key Features

Precision Control Through Balanced Leather Thickness

Made from carefully selected 1.1mm cowhide leather, the glove maintains an optimal balance between durability and tactile sensitivity-allowing users to feel their tools while staying protected.

Targeted Palm Reinforcement

Reinforcement is applied only where it's needed most-the palm.

This enhances:



Grip stability

Abrasion resistance Real-world durability



All without adding unnecessary stiffness.

Heat-Resistant Construction

A layered structure combining natural leather and an internal Kevlar felt layer provides protection from sparks and high temperatures commonly encountered in outdoor environments.

Flexibility That Improves Over Time

The natural leather gradually conforms to the shape of the hand, improving comfort and control the more it is used.

Smartphone-Compatible Design

Conductive material is applied to the thumb and ring finger, allowing users to operate smartphones without removing the gloves.

Meanwhile, the index and middle fingers remain non-conductive-preserving natural feel and durability for tool use.







■ One Glove for All Outdoor Situations







Manai Craft Glove 01 is designed to handle a wide range of outdoor activities, including:



Bushcraft and camp setup

Firewood handling and campfire cooking

Knife and tool operation

Rope work and gear adjustment Smartphone use and photography



Instead of switching between multiple gloves, users can rely on a single pair.

■ Made in Japan Quality

Manufactured in Japan, Manai Craft Glove 01 is built with precision, consistency, and long-term durability in mind.

Every detail-from stitching accuracy to reinforcement placement-is designed for real performance, not just appearance.







“This glove was not perfect from the beginning.

Every time we made it stronger, we lost sensitivity.

Every time we made it more flexible, we lost protection.

Through real-world use, we realized something important:

The goal isn't to make everything stronger.

It's to strengthen only what truly matters.

This is not just protective gear.

It's designed to feel like an extension of your hands.”







Specifications

Product Name: Manai Craft Glove 01

Material: 1.1mm cowhide leather

Reinforcement: Aramid silicone palm reinforcement

Internal Layer: Kevlar felt

Features: Heat resistance, abrasion resistance, smartphone compatibility

Manufacturing: Made in Japan

Availability

Manai Craft Glove 01 is now live on Kickstarter.

The project has already begun attracting attention from outdoor enthusiasts, offering a new solution to long-standing challenges in outdoor gear.

The company plans to expand globally and establish a new standard in outdoor gloves.





