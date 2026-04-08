Arab League Welcomes Iran-US Ceasefire Deal

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, April 8 (Petra) – The Arab League on Wednesday welcomed a two-week ceasefire agreement between Iran and the United States as "an important step in the right direction that must be upheld and not undermined in order to reduce tensions and prevent the region from sliding into catastrophic scenarios."Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit urged Iran to immediately cease all attacks on Arab states, reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and secure energy supplies.He said any future arrangements between the two sides must meet the interests of Gulf Arab states that came under Iranian aggression, respect their sovereignty, and take into account the fundamental parameters of their security."It is natural and logical for the agreement –??as announced by the Islamic Republic of Pakistan – to include Lebanon," said the Arab League chief. Based on that, the Arab League demands that the United States enforce the ceasefire on Israel, which seeks to continue its brutal campaign against Lebanon in disregard of the agreement reached.Jamal Rushdi, official spokesperson for the Secretary-General, reaffirmed that the region's security is indivisible, and that the principles outlined in the joint Arab vision for security and cooperation in the region remain the solid foundation for lasting peace.