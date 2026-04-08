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E3 LITHIUM LTD.

E3 LITHIUM LTD.


2026-04-08 09:02:45
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 08:26 AM EST - E3 LITHIUM LTD.: Has entered into a Teaming Agreement with Germany's TKMS, a leading provider of naval vessels, surface ships and submarines. The Agreement establishes a strategic framework for cooperation supporting Canadian Patrol Submarine Project and advancing the integration of Canadian lithium into critical, secure supply chains for defense and strategic applications. The Agreement also reflects potential financial contribution to E3 aligned with Canada's Industrial and Technological Benefits policy. E3 LITHIUM LTD. shares V are trading down 1 cent at $1.14.

Full Press Release:

MENAFN08042026000212011056ID1110957487



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