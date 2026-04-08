Operation Epic Fury LIVE: Defense Secretary Hegseth Declares US Operation In Iran A 'Historic Victory'

MENAFN - Live Mint) United States and Iran have agreed to a two-week ceasefire, an agreement that was struck at the eleventh hour before the '8pm deadline' that US President Donald Trump set over the weekend. All eyes are now set on the Operation Epic Fury press conference in Washington, where US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, alongside Chairman Caine is expected to lay out the next phase of the operation.

Stay tuned to Livemint for all the LIVE updates from the presser

16:22 IST

“Iran begged for this ceasefire,” says Hegseth

“Iran begged for this ceasefire - and we all know it,” said Hegseth.

"Operation Epic Fury was a capital V military victory," he said.

Hegseth said that the operation rendered Iran's military "combat ineffective for years to come."

16:20 IST

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth declares operation in Iran a 'a historic and overwhelming victory'

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, referring to the Pentagon's name for the war, said:“Operation Epic Fury was a historic and overwhelming victory on the battlefield.”

The Defense Secretary highlighted that US objectives - including neutralizing Iranian ballistic missile capabilities, targeting the Iranian navy, and striking the country's defense industrial base - had been achieved.

Under the terms of the ceasefire arrangement, Tehran will temporarily reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy corridor, while Washington suspends planned strikes.

When, where to watch the press conference?

Hegseth, alongside Chairman Caine, is scheduled to address the press conference today at 8 am ET (6:30 pm IST).

The press briefing can be viewed on the official X handle.

The briefing is expected to provide operational clarity on the ceasefire, outline military posture during the pause, and address the broader strategic objectives of 'Operation Epic Fury' following weeks of sustained strikes on Iranian infrastructure.