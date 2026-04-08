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Pope Leo Hails Ceasefire Deal Reached Between U.S., Iran
(MENAFN) Pope Leo broke his silence Wednesday on the fragile ceasefire between Washington and Tehran, voicing strong support for the two-week pause in hostilities and issuing an urgent call for sustained diplomacy to end the conflict entirely.
The pontiff said he received the news "with satisfaction and as a sign of deep hope," framing the truce not merely as a tactical pause but as a potential turning point in a crisis that had threatened to spiral into catastrophic destruction.
He was unequivocal about what must follow. "Only through a return to the negotiating table can we bring the war to an end," Pope Leo declared, urging world leaders to seize the moment rather than allow tensions to reignite.
The pope also called on the faithful to offer prayer during what he described as a sensitive diplomatic window, expressing hope that "a willingness to engage in dialogue may become the means to resolve other situations of conflict throughout the world."
The remarks marked a notable shift in tone from the day prior, when Pope Leo sharply rebuked President Donald Trump over his inflammatory warnings directed at Iran. On Tuesday, before the ceasefire was announced, Trump had posted on his Truth Social platform that "a whole civilization will die tonight" — language the pope condemned as "truly unacceptable."
Addressing reporters Tuesday evening, Pope Leo went further, framing the threats as both a legal and ethical failure. "There are certainly issues of international law here, but even more, it is a moral question concerning the good of the people as a whole, in its entirety," he said.
Hours later, Trump announced the ceasefire, revealing that Tehran had put forward a "workable" 10-point proposal as the basis for negotiations — a development that came with less than two hours remaining before the expiration of a deadline Trump had repeatedly extended, threatening Iran with widespread destruction if it failed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and reach a deal.
The pontiff said he received the news "with satisfaction and as a sign of deep hope," framing the truce not merely as a tactical pause but as a potential turning point in a crisis that had threatened to spiral into catastrophic destruction.
He was unequivocal about what must follow. "Only through a return to the negotiating table can we bring the war to an end," Pope Leo declared, urging world leaders to seize the moment rather than allow tensions to reignite.
The pope also called on the faithful to offer prayer during what he described as a sensitive diplomatic window, expressing hope that "a willingness to engage in dialogue may become the means to resolve other situations of conflict throughout the world."
The remarks marked a notable shift in tone from the day prior, when Pope Leo sharply rebuked President Donald Trump over his inflammatory warnings directed at Iran. On Tuesday, before the ceasefire was announced, Trump had posted on his Truth Social platform that "a whole civilization will die tonight" — language the pope condemned as "truly unacceptable."
Addressing reporters Tuesday evening, Pope Leo went further, framing the threats as both a legal and ethical failure. "There are certainly issues of international law here, but even more, it is a moral question concerning the good of the people as a whole, in its entirety," he said.
Hours later, Trump announced the ceasefire, revealing that Tehran had put forward a "workable" 10-point proposal as the basis for negotiations — a development that came with less than two hours remaining before the expiration of a deadline Trump had repeatedly extended, threatening Iran with widespread destruction if it failed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and reach a deal.
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