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Qatari Citizens Exempt From Entry Visas To Albania Until December 2026

Qatari Citizens Exempt From Entry Visas To Albania Until December 2026


2026-04-08 08:01:33
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: An official source from the Consular Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that Qatari citizens are exempt from entry visas to the Republic of Albania.

This came in a social media post by the Ministry, which stated that the exemption applies from April 15, 2026 to December 31, 2026.

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The Peninsula

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