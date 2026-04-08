Qatari Citizens Exempt From Entry Visas To Albania Until December 2026
Doha, Qatar: An official source from the Consular Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that Qatari citizens are exempt from entry visas to the Republic of Albania.
This came in a social media post by the Ministry, which stated that the exemption applies from April 15, 2026 to December 31, 2026.
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