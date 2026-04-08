Belgium Construction Industry Report 2026: Output To Grow By 1.6% This Year Due To Investments In Energy And Commercial Projects Before Registering A Projected AAGR Of 3.3% During 2027-2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Belgium's construction sector presents growth opportunities, driven by energy and commercial projects and government investment in renewable energies. Despite challenges from rising construction costs and bankruptcies, the sector is poised for an annual growth of 3.3% between 2027 and 2030. Opportunities exist in electricity infrastructure and BESS projects.

Dublin, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Belgium Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2030 (H1 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The construction industry in Belgium is expected to grow in real terms by 1.6% in 2026, supported by investments in energy and commercial construction projects.

According to the Belgian statistics office STATBEL (Statistics Belgium), the construction production index rose by 0.6% year-on-year (YoY) in the first ten months of 2025, preceded by an annual decline of 1.1% in 2024. However, elevated construction costs, weakness in the building construction activities, and rising bankruptcies in the construction industry could pose challenges in the upcoming quarters.

According to Statbel, the number of bankruptcies in the construction industry rose by 6% YoY in the first eleven months of 2025, increasing from 2,383 in January-November 2024 to 2,525 in January- November 2025. In November 2025 alone, the construction industry registered 218 bankruptcies, marking a 9% growth compared to 200 bankruptcies registered in November 2024.

The analyst expects the Belgian construction industry to register an annual average growth of 3.3% from 2027 to 2030, supported by public and private sector investments in electricity infrastructure, coupled with the government's aim to increase the share of renewable energy in its total gross fixed energy consumption from 13% in 2020 to 17.5% by 2030.

Among recent developments, in December 2025, Nhoa Energy, Italy based energy company, secured a contract from Engie SA, France based energy company, to develop a new 80MW Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at ENGIE's Drogenbos power station near Brussels. The new BESS will include development of 88 battery containers and will deliver grid flexibility, support renewable energy integration, and enhance national grid stability. The construction works will start in March 2026, with completion targeted by September 2027.

Reasons to Buy



The Belgian construction industry's growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity

Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, as well as an analysis of key risks and opportunities in the Belgian construction industry Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, focusing on development stages and participants, in addition to listings of major projects in the pipeline.

Report Scope



Historical (2021-2025) and forecast (2026-2030) valuations of the construction industry in Belgium, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline. Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile

4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction



Outlook

Latest news and developments Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants

6 Construction Market Data

7 Appendix

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