Türkiye Welcomes US-Iran Ceasefire Agreement

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Ankara: Türkiye welcomed the temporary ceasefire reached between the United States and Iran.

In a written statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry stressed the need for the full implementation of the temporary ceasefire, expressing hope that all sides would remain faithful to the understanding reached.

The statement also said lasting peace could be achieved only through dialogue, diplomacy and mutual trust.

It added that Türkiye would continue to provide all necessary support for the negotiations planned in Islamabad.

Early this morning, US President Trump announced a halt to strikes on Iran for two weeks, on the condition of the full and immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and that the ceasefire be mutual.