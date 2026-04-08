Azerbaijan, Serbia Cement Energy Ties With Extended Gas Deal (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The agreement on the supply of Azerbaijani gas to Serbia has been prolonged until the end of 2026, and deliveries are currently ongoing, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Finance.

On April 8, Azerbaijan's Minister of Finance and Co-Chair of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia, Sahil Babayev, met with a delegation led by Serbia's Minister of Mining and Energy, Dubravka Đedović Handanović, who is on a visit to the country.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, including in the energy sector.

Minister Babayev emphasized that relations between the two countries are of a strategic partnership nature, noting that cooperation is developing successfully based on a strong legal framework and high-level political dialogue. It was highlighted that numerous agreements, as well as the activities of the Intergovernmental Commission and the Strategic Partnership Council, create favorable conditions for expanding ties.

Touching upon key areas of energy cooperation, the minister noted that the supply of Azerbaijani gas to Serbia via the Bulgaria-Serbia interconnector since 2023 has become one of the significant achievements of the partnership. It was emphasized that the relevant agreement has been extended until the end of 2026, and gas supplies are ongoing.

For her part, Đedović Handanović underlined the importance of strengthening effective and mutually beneficial cooperation in the energy sector between the two countries. She noted that the agreement signed in February 2026, which provides for the construction of a gas-fired power plant in Serbia, will make a significant contribution to enhancing regional energy security.

The meeting also included an extensive exchange of views on expanding cooperation in oil and petroleum products, electricity, as well as green and renewable energy sources.