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Azerbaijan Expands Composition Of State Customs Committee - Decree

Azerbaijan Expands Composition Of State Customs Committee - Decree


2026-04-08 07:05:25
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The composition of the State Customs Committee's board has been expanded, AzerNEWS reports.

This is reflected in an amendment to President Ilham Aliyev's decree“On the Approval of the Composition of the Board of the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan.”

According to the decree, the Chief of Staff of the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan has also been added to the list.

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AzerNews

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