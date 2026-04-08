Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Replaced As EC Orders Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle Ahead Of Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 8 (IANS) In a significant administrative overhaul ahead of the Assembly elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday ordered the removal of Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam and appointed senior IAS officer M. Sai Kumar as his replacement with immediate effect.

The move is part of a broader effort by the poll panel to ensure neutrality and transparency in the electoral process as the state heads into a crucial voting phase.

The Commission, in its official communication, directed the Tamil Nadu government to implement the changes without delay and submit a compliance report by 6 pm on the same day.

In another key reshuffle, senior IPS officer Sandeep Mittal has been appointed as the head of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) as well as the Armed Police. He replaces Davidson Devasirvatham, who has been relieved from the post as part of the Commission's directives.

The Election Commission also issued clear instructions regarding the redeployment of the officers who have been removed from their current positions.

It stated that these officials should not be assigned to any roles connected with election duties until the completion of the polling process, underlining its intent to maintain a level playing field.

Such high-level administrative interventions are typically undertaken by the Commission during election periods to prevent any perceived bias or misuse of official machinery.

The reshuffle comes at a time when political activity has intensified across Tamil Nadu, with major parties and candidates in the final stages of campaigning.

Sources indicated that the Commission has been closely monitoring the administrative setup in the state and has taken these steps to reinforce public confidence in the conduct of free and fair elections.

The sudden changes at the top levels of the state bureaucracy are expected to have an immediate impact on governance and election preparedness, as the newly appointed officials assume charge of critical responsibilities during a sensitive period. With polling around the corner, the Election Commission's swift action signals its resolve to strictly enforce electoral norms and uphold institutional integrity throughout the election process.