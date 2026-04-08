Cachefly Showcases Next-Generation Content Delivery Solutions At NAB Show 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- CacheFly, the premium private content delivery network (CDN) for platforms where performance and control are a competitive advantage, today announced its participation at the NAB Show, taking place April 19 - 22, 2026 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

At this year's event, CacheFly will showcase its latest innovations in ultra-low latency content delivery, edge performance, and scalable streaming infrastructure designed to support broadcasters, media companies, and digital platforms delivering high-quality video experiences worldwide. During NAB, CacheFly will highlight its new Advanced Analytics, EdgeControl JavaScript engine, and Terraform integration.

Advanced Analytics delivers powerful tools to monitor, investigate, and optimize CDN performance directly within the CacheFly portal, as well as allow customers to bring CacheFly data into their own observability solutions. Advanced alerting keeps customers informed of rising error rates, traffic spikes, origin issues, and drops in cache hit ratios, with a one-click“view logs” drill-down for rapid investigation. Real-time log search enables users to query individual delivery logs in near real time, accelerating troubleshooting and resolution. With a Prometheus endpoint and pre-built Grafana templates, metrics can be seamlessly integrated into existing observability stacks.

EdgeControl empowers customers to extend and customize CDN behavior by enabling programmatic manipulation of request and response data at the edge. This capability allows teams to embed business logic directly within the CacheFly platform, supporting use cases such as authentication, complex URL rewrites, content filtering, geo-based decisioning, and dynamic cache key customization. EdgeControl also supports a bring-your-own-code approach, enabling teams to reuse existing edge scripts from other providers for seamless migration and consistent multi-CDN operations.

Terraform integration enables CacheFly customers to manage CDN resources as code, bringing greater automation, consistency, and control to their infrastructure. By adopting the Infrastructure as Code (IaC) approach to managing services, caching rules, delivery logic, and much more, teams can use a version-controlled environment to reliably deploy changes across development, staging, and production environments with no configuration drift or chance of a human error. This integration allows customers to incorporate CDN management into existing CI/CD pipelines, ensuring delivery infrastructure evolves in lockstep with application updates. The result is a more scalable, efficient, and resilient approach to managing content delivery at scale.

“NAB brings together the most innovative companies in media and entertainment technology. We're excited to demonstrate how CacheFly enables broadcasters and streaming platforms to deliver reliable, high-performance content experiences at global scale,” said Matt Levine, founder and CTO, CacheFly.

Attendees can visit CacheFly at booth W3129 to learn how the company's global CDN platform empowers media organizations to deliver faster video streaming and live broadcasts while enhancing viewer experiences through low-latency delivery. The platform is built to scale efficiently, ensuring seamless performance during high-traffic events and major content launches, while leveraging intelligent edge routing to optimize delivery performance.

Industry professionals attending NAB are invited to schedule a meeting with the CacheFly team to explore how its CDN and edge solutions support next-generation media delivery. To book a meeting, visit: .

About CacheFly

Founded in 2002, CacheFly is the premium private content delivery network (CDN) for platforms where performance and control are a competitive advantage. Our market-leading solutions power CDN and multi-CDN buyers focused on fast, reliable and efficient delivery, VoD platforms with deep content libraries, and companies who depend on high quality delivery to drive revenue. Global media and entertainment, gaming, and ad tech companies trust CacheFly to deliver a reliable CDN coupled with expert services. Learn more at cachefly or follow CacheFly on LinkedIn.