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Video Shows Rats Running, Eating In Train Pantry On Ernakulam-Pune Express, Sparks Outrage (WATCH)

Video Shows Rats Running, Eating In Train Pantry On Ernakulam-Pune Express, Sparks Outrage (WATCH)


2026-04-08 06:07:05
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

A disturbing video from the pantry car of the Ernakulam–Pune Express has ignited widespread outrage, raising serious concerns over food safety standards on long-distance trains operated by Indian Railways.

The footage, reportedly recorded by passenger R.J. Abhishek and widely circulated on X, captures multiple rats scurrying across surfaces inside the pantry-an area where meals for hundreds of passengers are prepared daily. The visuals have triggered a wave of anger online, with users questioning how such blatant lapses in hygiene continue to persist.

A video from the pantry of the Ernakulam–Pune Express has sparked outrage after rats were seen running around in the area where food is prepared for passengers. The footage was reportedly recorded by passenger R.J. Abhishek and later shared by many X users video shows... twitter/niOLfXKHTP

- Pune Mirror (@ThePuneMirror) April 8, 2026

Health experts warn that the presence of rodents in food preparation areas is far from a minor issue. Rats are known carriers of harmful pathogens, and their presence indicates contaminated surfaces, compromised food safety, and a breakdown in pest control measures. In such environments, the risk of disease transmission rises significantly, putting unsuspecting passengers in danger.

The incident has once again spotlighted the urgent need for stricter inspections, regular sanitisation, and accountability within railway catering services. 

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AsiaNet News

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