Mohsina Kidwai, Veteran Cong Leader, Dies At 94 Kharge Pays Tribute

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday mourned the passing of veteran leader Mohsina Kidwai. She passed away at the age of 94 due to age-related ailments. He praised her immense contribution to the party and her long-standing role as a woman politician from a minority community.

Speaking to the reporters after meeting Kidwai's family, Kharge said, "She was a tall leader, and she made an immense contribution to the party. She used to attend all the programs of the party. Being a woman politician from a minority community, it was a huge thing to sustain for so long in politics. I offer my party's deepest condolences on her passing away."

Kidwai held key portfolios during the Rajiv Gandhi administration and served as a member of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha at different times. She had also been a member of the Congress Working Committee and the party's Central Election Committee in earlier years.

Tributes from Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Mohsina Kidwai. He described her as a senior and loyal leader whose life of public service and dignified political achievements inspired generations of women, and offered condolences to her family and supporters.

In a post on X, the Congress leader wrote, "The news of the demise of former Union Minister and former MP Mohsina Kidwai ji is extremely heartbreaking. She was a highly senior and loyal leader of the Congress Party, whose entire life has been an example of public service."

"With her simplicity, gentleness, and dignified political success, she inspired several generations of women in the country. In this hour of grief, I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members and supporters," the post read.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid tribute to Kidwai, praising her as a trailblazer, former UP PCC president, and a figure of courage, dedication, and compassion, while expressing condolences to her family on the loss. (ANI)

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