Trump's Iran Ceasefire: Everyone's Calm - Except Gold. Why?

Even as global markets breathed a sigh of relief following the US-Iran ceasefire, gold and silver prices moved in the opposite direction, raising a key question - what are investors seeing that others are not?

The two-week truce, announced by US President Donald Trump, led to a broad rally across equities and a sharp drop in oil prices, signalling easing geopolitical tensions. Stock markets surged globally, while crude prices fell below the $100 mark as fears of supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz eased.

Yet, in a surprising twist, traditional safe-haven assets like gold and silver surged sharply. According to market data, June gold futures rose about 4% to nearly $4,851 an ounce, while silver jumped more than 6% to around $76.

Gold Defies 'Relief Rally' Trend

Typically, when geopolitical tensions ease, investors move away from safe-haven assets like gold and shift towards riskier investments such as equities and cryptocurrencies. That pattern appeared to play out - but only partially.

While equities rallied strongly, gold did not fall. Instead, it climbed alongside risk assets, indicating an unusual divergence. Analysts say this signals that markets are not entirely convinced that the crisis has ended.

As one market commentary noted,“Oil fell 16%. Equities rallied hard. Gold up 4%... That's not correlation with markets.” The note added that precious metals usually don't rally when a crisis ends - they rise when uncertainty persists.

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Ceasefire Brings Relief, But Not Certainty

The ceasefire has provided short-term relief, but it is widely seen as temporary. The agreement, which pauses hostilities for two weeks, is part of a broader diplomatic effort and not a final resolution.

This limited timeframe has kept investors cautious. As analysts point out,“two weeks is a countdown, not a resolution,” suggesting that risks of renewed escalation remain.

Gold, often viewed as a hedge against uncertainty, appears to be reflecting these underlying concerns. Even as markets celebrate the pause in conflict, the metal is signalling that deeper risks may still be at play.

Markets Signal Mixed Sentiment

The broader market reaction has been mixed but telling. Oil prices dropped sharply following the ceasefire, while global equities surged and currencies like the rupee strengthened.

At the same time, gold's rally suggests that investors are hedging against the possibility that the ceasefire may not hold or that geopolitical tensions could resurface quickly.

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The conflict has already disrupted global energy flows and triggered volatility across financial markets, and the underlying issues - including regional security concerns and nuclear negotiations - remain unresolved.

In essence, markets are sending two different signals. On the surface, the ceasefire has triggered a“risk-on” sentiment, boosting equities and easing oil prices. But beneath that optimism, the rise in gold indicates lingering doubt.

As investors navigate this uncertain landscape, gold's unexpected rally may be acting as a warning - that while the immediate crisis has paused, the broader geopolitical story is far from over.