Real Madrid Vs Bayern Munich Highlights: Bernabéu Shocker Bayern Ruthless Win Champions League

Real Madrid Vs Bayern Munich Highlights: Bernabéu Shocker Bayern Ruthless Win Champions League
Bayern Munich stunned Real Madrid with a thrilling 2-1 win at the Bernabéu in the Champions League quarter-final. Luis Díaz and Harry Kane struck early, while Kylian Mbappé kept Madrid alive. A high-voltage clash sets up an explosive second leg as Bayern carry a crucial advantage. 0:00 - Bayern Munich stuns Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabéu 0:36 - Luis Díaz opens scoring just before halftime (41') 1:30 - Madrid miss key chances to bounce back
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