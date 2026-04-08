Iran-US Ceasefire A 'Welcome Development', Sanity Restored For Trump

'Most Welcome Development for the World'

Former Diplomat KP Fabian on Wednesday said that the Iran-US ceasefire is the most welcome development for the whole world. Fabian, in a conversation with ANI, said that sanity has been restored for US President Donald Trump, at least temporarily. "Separately, news stories suggest that Iran and Oman have agreed to a $2 million charge for passage, which they will share. What is particularly important is that even after the Iranian Foreign Minister mentioned the need for coordination with Iranian armed forces, there was no immediate pushback from President Trump. It seems sanity has been restored, at least temporarily, and we should be grateful for this shift. When the President does something right, it should be applauded," he said.

Fabian said that Trump's decision to stop at the brink came only 90 minutes before he had taken the pledge to annihilate the Iranian civilization. "It is a most welcome development for all: for Iran, the United States, Israel, the region, the whole world, and also for India. President Trump's decision to stop at the brink came only 90 minutes before he had taken the pledge to annihilate the Iranian civilization. This is very important. Delegations from Iran and the United States are supposed to meet in Islamabad on Friday," he said.

Iran's 10-Point Peace Plan

Fabian said that Trump noted in a tweet that he has seen the plan proposed by Iran and stated it is something that can be negotiated upon. "The 10-point peace plan includes details regarding nuclear weapons, the possible withdrawal of US combat forces from the region, limited daily passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, and permission for Iran to negotiate bilateral and multilateral peace treaties with regional countries. This is very significant. President Trump noted in a tweet that he has seen the plan proposed by Iran and stated it is something that can be negotiated upon. While he has not accepted it yet, he is prepared to look at it, which is a vital step," he said.

Strait of Hormuz and Ceasefire Terms

Fabin further said, "To understand the situation, we must look at the restoration of the status quo ante regarding the Strait of Hormuz. There was peaceful passage through the Strait until February 28, when Israel and America started the aggression. The Iranian Foreign Minister stated that the Iranian National Security Council has agreed to a ceasefire for two weeks. Regarding the passage through the Strait, he noted that while there can be peaceful passage, there will be coordination with the Iranian armed forces and due consideration for technical limitations," he said.

Trump's Shift on Israel's Influence

Ilahi said that Iran specifically insisted that all attacks should stop, and it has been agreed to. "Iran specifically insisted that all attacks should stop, and it has been agreed to. Israel will also have to stop. While Prime Minister Netanyahu has historically had a strong hold on Trump--influencing him to join the conflict and advising him against a ceasefire--Trump has recently asserted his own decision-making. When asked if Israel would abide by a ceasefire, Trump stated he would order them to do so. At this moment, he appears to be acting independently of Netanyahu's influence to a great measure," he said.

'A Great Relief' for India

The decision is a welcome relief for India, given that domestically, even cooking was becoming difficult. "This development is crucial for India. We were spending an extra $270 million a day on oil through spot purchases. This is a massive saving. Domestically, the situation was becoming difficult; in Delhi, for example, people were struggling to get gas for cooking, and workers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh were even starting to return home. For India, this is a great relief. While Iran was letting our ships through previously, we need the entire regional situation to improve for oil prices to truly come down," he said.

Applauding the Right Decision

Fabian said that in situations like these, it does not matter who wins, but on balance. "Within six weeks, this war may be over. In matters like this, it is not always important to ask who the winner and loser are, but on balance, Iran has come out ahead. However, I reiterate that when Trump does something right, we should all applaud him, as he needs that encouragement to continue making the right decisions," he said.

Earlier today, US President Donald Trump announced a temporary halt to the "bombing and attack" campaign on Iran, proposing a two-week, double-sided ceasefire window. Trump also indicated that a 10-point proposal put forward by Iran was "workable," signalling a possible diplomatic opening between the two long-time adversaries. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)