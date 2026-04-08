Azerbaijani MFA Condemns Attack On UAE Embassy In Damascus (UPDATE)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency) Details added: first version posted on April 7 at 14:12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. Azerbaijan has strongly condemned the recent attack carried out by a group of protesters on the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Damascus, Syrian Arab Republic, the MFA's publication on X says, Trend reports.

''Such acts of violence against diplomatic missions are unacceptable and constitute a clear violation of international law, including the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which guarantees the safety and protection of diplomatic personnel and premises.

We welcome the statement issued by the Syrian authorities and their commitment to take all necessary measures to ensure that those responsible are held accountable under the law,” the publication reads.

On April 6, a group of people attempted to attack the UAE embassy in Damascus during a protest.

The protest included vandalism and an attempt to enter the embassy area. Syrian authorities condemned the incident and said that the perpetrators will be held accountable.