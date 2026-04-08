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Zelluna ASA Disclosure Of Voting Rights Of Annual General Meeting


2026-04-08 05:31:13
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oslo, April 8, 2026: In connection with the Annual General Meeting of Zelluna ASA to be held on April 23, 2026, Anders Tuv, Chair of the Board of Directors, has, as of the date of this announcement, received proxy-based voting rights without voting instructions (discretionary proxies) for 2,308,791 shares, representing 8.79% of the total voting rights in the Company.

The proxies are only valid for the Annual General Meeting on April 23, 2026. Shares for which advance votes have been cast are not included.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:

Anders Tuv, Chairman of the Board
Email:...
Phone: +47 982 06 826

Namir Hassan, Chief Executive Officer
Email:...
Phone: +44 7720 687608

Geir Christian Melen, Chief Financial Officer
Email:...
Phone: +47 913 02 965


MENAFN08042026004107003653ID1110956447



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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