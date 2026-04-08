Zelluna ASA Disclosure Of Voting Rights Of Annual General Meeting
The proxies are only valid for the Annual General Meeting on April 23, 2026. Shares for which advance votes have been cast are not included.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
For further information, please contact:
Anders Tuv, Chairman of the Board
Email:...
Phone: +47 982 06 826
Namir Hassan, Chief Executive Officer
Email:...
Phone: +44 7720 687608
Geir Christian Melen, Chief Financial Officer
Email:...
Phone: +47 913 02 965
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